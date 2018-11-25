Ingfrid Breie NyhusPianist. Born 26 September 1978
Ingfrid Breie Nyhus
1978-09-26
Ingfrid Breie Nyhus Biography (Wikipedia)
Ingfrid Breie Nyhus (born 26 September 1978) is a Norwegian pianist, the daughter of fiddler Svein Nyhus and the younger sister of fiddler Åshild Breie Nyhus.
Ingfrid Breie Nyhus Tracks
Slatter Op 72 [Norwegian peasant dances]
Edvard Grieg
Slatter Op 72 [Norwegian peasant dances]
Slatter Op 72 [Norwegian peasant dances]
