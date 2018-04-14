Hal SingerBorn 8 October 1919
Hal Singer
1919-10-08
Hal Singer Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Joseph Singer (born October 8, 1919), also known as Hal "Cornbread" Singer, is an American R&B and jazz bandleader and saxophonist.
Hal Singer Tracks
Fancy Pants
Hal Singer
Fancy Pants
Fancy Pants
Last played on
Mr Movin's Groovin'
Hal Singer
Mr Movin's Groovin'
Mr Movin's Groovin'
Last played on
Rock Around The Clock
Hal Singer
Rock Around The Clock
Rock Around The Clock
Last played on
