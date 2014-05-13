$wingin’ Utter$Formed 1987
$wingin’ Utter$
1987
$wingin’ Utter$ Biography (Wikipedia)
Swingin' Utters (often typeset as $wingin' Utter$, and originally called Johnny Peebucks and the Swingin' Utters) is a Californian punk rock band that formed in the late 1980s. After a seven-year hiatus, the band reformed in 2010 and have since released four more records.
No Eager Men
Tied Down, Spit On
Brains
Rude Little Rooms
Windspitting Punk
Catastrophe
Kick It Over
Taking The Long Way
Next In Line
Effortless Amnesiac
Brand New Lungs
Fifteenth and T
Lepers, Thieves & Whores (Album: Brand New Lung 7")
Teenage Genocide
