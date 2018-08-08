Gabriel Fernández ÁlvezBorn 9 July 1943. Died 2 February 2008
Gabriel Fernández Álvez
Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriel Fernández Álvez (Madrid, 9 July 1943 – Madrid, 2 February 2008) was a Spanish composer. He represented Spain at the I.S.M.E.'s XII Congress and the I.S.C.M.'s XII Congress.
Me embrujaste
Manuel Quiroga
