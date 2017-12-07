Twinkie ClarkBorn 15 November 1954
Twinkie Clark
Twinkie Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Elbernita "Twinkie" Clark-Terrell (born November 15, 1954) is an American gospel singer, composer, musician, and evangelist, as well as member of the Hammond organ Hall of Fame. She is a member of The Clark Sisters, an influential gospel vocal ensemble active since the late 1960s.
Twinkie Clark Tracks
Awake O Zion
Awake O Zion
Awake O Zion
Awake O'Zion (J Rocc & Flaunt Edit)
Awake O'Zion (J Rocc & Flaunt Edit)
Awake O'Zion (J Rocc & Flaunt Edit)
