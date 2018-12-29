The RivingtonsFormed 1962
The Rivingtons
1962
The Rivingtons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rivingtons were a 1960s doo-wop group, known for their 1962 hit novelty record "Papa-Oom-Mow-Mow". The members were lead vocalist Carl White (died January 7, 1980), tenor Al Frazier (d. November 13, 2005), baritone Sonny Harris, and bass singer Turner "Rocky" Wilson, Jr.. Frazier was replaced by Madero White for a period in the late 1970s.
The Rivingtons Tracks
Papa Oom Mow Wow
The Rivingtons
Papa Oom Mow Wow
Papa Oom Mow Wow
Last played on
Tend To Business
The Rivingtons
Tend To Business
Tend To Business
Last played on
Mama Oom Mow Mow
The Rivingtons
Mama Oom Mow Mow
Mama Oom Mow Mow
Last played on
Mama Oom Mow Mow (The Bird)
The Rivingtons
Mama Oom Mow Mow (The Bird)
Mama Oom Mow Mow (The Bird)
Last played on
The Bird's The Word
The Rivingtons
The Bird's The Word
The Bird's The Word
Last played on
Love Pill
The Rivingtons
Love Pill
Love Pill
Last played on
Happy Jack
The Rivingtons
Happy Jack
Happy Jack
Last played on
