The Montgolfier BrothersFormed 1999
The Montgolfier Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/252729ac-60f4-4d99-978f-402a788da9a4
The Montgolfier Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Montgolfier Brothers is a British indie pop-dream pop duo which features gnac's Mark Tranmer and Lovewood drummer Roger Quigley.
The group, which formed in 1999, has released several recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Montgolfier Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Seventeen Stars
The Montgolfier Brothers
Seventeen Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seventeen Stars
Last played on
The Montgolfier Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist