Gertrude NiesenBorn 8 July 1911. Died 27 March 1975
1911-07-08
Gertrude Niesen (July 8, 1911 – March 27, 1975) was an American torch singer, actress, comedian, and songwriter who achieved popular success in musicals and films in the 1930s and 1940s.
SMOKE GETS IN YOUR EYES
Gertrude Niesen
SMOKE GETS IN YOUR EYES
SMOKE GETS IN YOUR EYES
I Wanna Get Married
Gertrude Niesen
I Wanna Get Married
