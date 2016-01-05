Leon McAuliffeBorn 3 January 1917. Died 20 August 1988
Leon McAuliffe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1917-01-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25232eac-f104-49db-9dfe-3cc4c9777ccf
Leon McAuliffe Biography (Wikipedia)
William Leon McAuliffe (January 3, 1917 – August 20, 1988) was an American Western swing guitarist who was a member of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys during the 1930s. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of that band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leon McAuliffe Tracks
Sort by
Panhandle Rag
Leon McAuliffe
Panhandle Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Panhandle Rag
Performer
Last played on
Twin Guitar Special
Bob Wills
Twin Guitar Special
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkpk.jpglink
Twin Guitar Special
Last played on
Blue Guitar Stomp
Leon McAuliffe
Blue Guitar Stomp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Guitar Stomp
Last played on
Leon McAuliffe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist