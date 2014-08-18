Michael CavendishComposer. Born 1565. Died 1628
Michael Cavendish
1565
Michael Cavendish Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Cavendish (c. 1565 – 1628) was an English composer of the Elizabethan and Jacobean periods.
A grandson of Bess of Hardwick and first cousin to Arabella Stuart [It is unlikely he was the grandson of Bess of Hardwick. If he was born about 1565, that was long before any of her children had children], he spent much time at court and was for a time composer to the future King Charles I of England. In 1598 he published a set of songs with lute accompaniment, called Ayres in Tabletorie. He also collaborated with Thomas Morley.
Michael Cavendish Tracks
Wandering in this place
Michael Cavendish
Wandering in this place
Wandering in this place
Come gentle swains
Michael Cavendish
Come gentle swains
Come gentle swains
