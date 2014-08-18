Michael Cavendish (c. 1565 – 1628) was an English composer of the Elizabethan and Jacobean periods.

A grandson of Bess of Hardwick and first cousin to Arabella Stuart [It is unlikely he was the grandson of Bess of Hardwick. If he was born about 1565, that was long before any of her children had children], he spent much time at court and was for a time composer to the future King Charles I of England. In 1598 he published a set of songs with lute accompaniment, called Ayres in Tabletorie. He also collaborated with Thomas Morley.