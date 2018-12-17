New Hope ClubFormed October 2015
New Hope Club
2015-10
New Hope Club Biography (Wikipedia)
New Hope Club is a British pop trio formed in 2015 and consisting of Reece Bibby, Blake Richardson and George Smith. Their debut EP, Welcome to the Club, was released on Steady Records/Hollywood Records on 2 May 2017. They had two songs included on the soundtrack of the 2018 film Early Man, "Good Day" and "Tiger Feet".
New Hope Club Tracks
Medicine
New Hope Club
Medicine
Medicine
Last played on
Crazy
New Hope Club
Crazy
Crazy
Last played on
Upcoming Events
27
Apr
2019
New Hope Club, The Vamps
Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, UK
1
May
2019
New Hope Club, The Vamps
Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK
3
May
2019
New Hope Club, The Vamps and HRVY
Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
5
May
2019
New Hope Club, The Vamps and HRVY
Echo Arena, Liverpool, UK
8
May
2019
New Hope Club, The Vamps
Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
