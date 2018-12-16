Fickle Friends are an English indie pop band from Brighton, East Sussex, England. The band formed in 2013, and is made up of Natassja Shiner (vocals, keyboard), Harry Herrington (bass, backing vocals), Chris Hall (lead guitar), Sam Morris (drums) and Jack Wilson (keyboards). Natasja met Sam at Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts and met Chris, Harry and Jack the following year in BIMM Brighton.

After two years touring the UK and Europe without a label or publisher and playing 53 festivals across 2 years, Fickle Friends signed to Polydor Records. The band recorded their debut album in Los Angeles with Mike Crossey and it was released on 16 March 2018 during a promotional UK tour. Fickle Friends' debut album You Are Someone Else was released on 16 March that year, and entered the UK Albums Chart at No. 9.