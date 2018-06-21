Earth and FireFormed 23 November 1968. Disbanded 1990
Earth and Fire
1968-11-23
Earth and Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
Earth and Fire were a Dutch progressive and symphonic rock band who over time evolved into a pop group. Formed in the Netherlands by twin brothers Chris and Gerard Koerts, and most popular in the 1970s when fronted by singer Jerney Kaagman, Earth and Fire had many chart topping hits in the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe, though they never gained much popularity in England or the Americas. Their biggest international hit was "Weekend", a number one single in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark and Portugal.
Earth and Fire Tracks
Dream
Earth and Fire
Dream
Dream
Maybe Tomorrow Maybe Tonight
Earth and Fire
Maybe Tomorrow Maybe Tonight
Maybe Tomorrow Maybe Tonight
Weekend
Earth and Fire
Weekend
Weekend
Maybe Tomorrow
Earth and Fire
Maybe Tomorrow
Maybe Tomorrow
In The Mountains
Earth and Fire
In The Mountains
In The Mountains
Vivid Shady Land
Earth and Fire
Vivid Shady Land
Vivid Shady Land
Fanfare
Earth and Fire
Fanfare
Fanfare
Wild And Exciting
Earth and Fire
Wild And Exciting
Wild And Exciting
Love Please Close The Door
Earth and Fire
Love Please Close The Door
Love Please Close The Door
Life Time Before
Earth and Fire
Life Time Before
Life Time Before
Voice From Yonder
Earth and Fire
Voice From Yonder
Voice From Yonder
Atlantis
Earth and Fire
Atlantis
Atlantis
Mechanical Lover
Earth and Fire
Mechanical Lover
Mechanical Lover
From The End Till The Beginning
Earth and Fire
From The End Till The Beginning
Storm And Thunder
Earth and Fire
Storm And Thunder
Storm And Thunder
