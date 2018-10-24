Maria TarasewiczPianist
Maria Tarasewicz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/251c6d8b-738b-472f-99e8-08a21ac190ab
Maria Tarasewicz Tracks
Sort by
Introduction and Rondo capriccio, Op 28
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Introduction and Rondo capriccio, Op 28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Introduction and Rondo capriccio, Op 28
Last played on
Vocalise
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vocalise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Vocalise
Songs my mother taught me
Antonín Dvořák
Songs my mother taught me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Songs my mother taught me
Dancing Doll
Ede Poldini
Dancing Doll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Dancing Doll
Back to artist