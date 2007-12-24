David ZippelBorn 17 May 1954
David Zippel
1954-05-17
David Zippel Biography
David Joel Zippel (born May 17, 1954) is an American musical theatre lyricist, director and producer.
David Zippel Tracks
True to Your Heart (feat. David Zippel & Matthew Wilder)
Raven-Symoné
True to Your Heart (feat. David Zippel & Matthew Wilder)
True to Your Heart (feat. David Zippel & Matthew Wilder)
