Necrophagist
1992
Necrophagist Biography (Wikipedia)
Necrophagist was a German technical death metal band, founded and fronted by guitarist and vocalist Muhammed Suiçmez. The band used classical music influenced compositions paired with extreme metal drumming.
The name originates from the Greek roots νεκρο- nekro- ("dead body") and -φαγος -phagos ("eater of"). This figuratively translates to eater of the dead; literally the eater of dead bodies.
