MNDR
Formed 2009
MNDR
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br1zl.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/251a4779-72cd-4482-b9ca-cbd89bc1e165
MNDR Biography
Amanda Lucille Warner (born September 12, 1982), known professionally as MNDR, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. She rose to prominence after being featured on Mark Ronson & The Business Intl's 2010 single "Bang Bang Bang", which peaked at number six on the UK Singles Chart.
MNDR Tracks
Run (feat. MNDR)
Nick Catchdubs
Run (feat. MNDR)
Run (feat. MNDR)
Like It's Over (feat. MNDR)
Jai Wolf
Jai Wolf
Like It's Over (feat. MNDR)
Like It's Over (feat. MNDR)
Like It's Over (Ramzoid Remix) (feat. MNDR)
Jai Wolf
Jai Wolf
Like It's Over (Ramzoid Remix) (feat. MNDR)
Like It's Over (Ramzoid Remix) (feat. MNDR)
I Go Away
MNDR
I Go Away
I Go Away
Faster Horses
MNDR
MNDR
Faster Horses
Faster Horses
Fade To Black
MNDR
MNDR
Fade To Black
Fade To Black
Cut Me Out (Kingdom Remix)
MNDR
MNDR
Cut Me Out (Kingdom Remix)
Caligula
MNDR
Caligula
Caligula
