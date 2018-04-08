Biscuithead & the Biscuit BadgersMoustache-Powered Tubadours. Formed November 2006
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7qy.jpg
2006-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2515faa7-a049-4d40-9254-d61fabc1296e
Tracks
Sort by
The Duckling of our Love
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
The Duckling of our Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qy.jpglink
The Duckling of our Love
Last played on
My Mysterious Uncle
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
My Mysterious Uncle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qy.jpglink
My Mysterious Uncle
Last played on
Snow!
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
Snow!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qy.jpglink
Snow!
Last played on
Cheese
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
Cheese
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qy.jpglink
Cheese
Last played on
David Attenborough
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
David Attenborough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qy.jpglink
David Attenborough
Last played on
Andrea's Arms
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
Andrea's Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qy.jpglink
Andrea's Arms
Last played on
Land Hermit Crab
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
Land Hermit Crab
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qy.jpglink
Land Hermit Crab
Last played on
Dinosaurs
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
Dinosaurs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qy.jpglink
Dinosaurs
Last played on
The Seaweed Under the Sofa
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
The Seaweed Under the Sofa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qy.jpglink
The Seaweed Under the Sofa
Last played on
Custard/ Soy Milk/ The Land Hermit Crab
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
Custard/ Soy Milk/ The Land Hermit Crab
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qy.jpglink
My Lovely Moustache
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
My Lovely Moustache
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qy.jpglink
My Lovely Moustache
Last played on
Beige
Biscuithead & the Biscuit Badgers
Beige
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7qy.jpglink
Beige
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist