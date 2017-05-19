Lil’ KeKeUS rapper Marcus Lakee Edwards. Born 29 March 1976
Lil’ KeKe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-03-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/251541e9-4212-4350-99f0-d347a055cda6
Lil’ KeKe Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcus Lakee Edwards (born March 29, 1976), better known by his stage name Lil' Keke, is an American rapper and original member of the Southern hip hop collective Screwed Up Click.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lil’ KeKe Tracks
Sort by
Chunk Up The Duece (feat. Paul Wall & Underground Kingz)
Lil’ KeKe
Chunk Up The Duece (feat. Paul Wall & Underground Kingz)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chunk Up The Duece (feat. Paul Wall & Underground Kingz)
Last played on
Chunk Up The Deuce
Lil’ KeKe
Chunk Up The Deuce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chunk Up The Deuce
Last played on
Knocking Doors Down (Dave Luxe Old Schoolish Fix) (feat. Lil’ KeKe)
Pimp C
Knocking Doors Down (Dave Luxe Old Schoolish Fix) (feat. Lil’ KeKe)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knocking Doors Down (Dave Luxe Old Schoolish Fix) (feat. Lil’ KeKe)
Last played on
Back to artist