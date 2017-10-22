Mark–AlmondThe band NOT the Singer. Formed 1970
Mark–Almond
1970
Mark–Almond Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark–Almond was a jazz-influenced English pop group of the 1970s and early 1980s, sometimes also called The Mark-Almond Band. The core members were Jon Mark, who sang lead and played guitar, percussion, and harmonica and Johnny Almond who played saxophone, flute and bass flute and sang back-up. Various other musicians recorded and toured with the duo at various times, notably including drummer Dannie Richmond, a long-time associate of jazz bassist Charles Mingus.
Mark–Almond Tracks
The City
Mark–Almond
The City
The City
