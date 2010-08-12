Justin Boland, also known as J Boogie is a DJ, music producer, radio host, music director and music curator from San Francisco with over 25 years of experience in the music industry.

He is the Head of Hip-Hop and R&B Programming at Pandora Media. As a curator, he's responsible for the Hip-Hop and R&B libraries, editorial curation and programming Pandora's genre stations and Project Management for Pandora's programming team. J Boogie’s experience in radio, clubs and the recording studio have provided opportunities for him to work at Beats Music, Pulselocker, Spinner.com/AOL Music, Amoeba Music, KUSF and more.

He is signed to the Om Records label, and has three full-length albums as well as several DJ mix CDs. He has also been featured on several compilations and remix projects.

His style includes a mixture of downtempo, hip-hop, funk, dub, soul, afrobeat, Latin, dancehall, and electronic.

He was the co-creator of the radio show Beatsauce, along with DJs Raw B, and Wisdom on KUSF, which was awarded "Best hip-hop show" by citysearch.com, the SF Bay Guardian, and the SF Weekly. He was also one of the long time residents at Dub Mission, a weekly reggae/roots party in San Francisco at the Elbo Room.