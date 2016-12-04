Gasparo ZanettiDied 1660
Gasparo Zanetti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25108f2d-79aa-4e86-a39d-73a561a4bee5
Gasparo Zanetti Biography (Wikipedia)
Gasparo Zanetti (after 1600 – 1660) was an Italian violin teacher, composer of the Baroque, who lived and worked in Milan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gasparo Zanetti Tracks
Sort by
Intrada del Marchese Di Caravazzo
Gasparo Zanetti
Intrada del Marchese Di Caravazzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y14yh.jpglink
Intrada del Marchese Di Caravazzo
Last played on
Il scolaro..per imparare a suonare di violino: No 1 – intrada e balletto del marchese di c
Gasparo Zanetti
Il scolaro..per imparare a suonare di violino: No 1 – intrada e balletto del marchese di c
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gasparo Zanetti Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist