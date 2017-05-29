MajidBorn 1975
Majid (born 1975) is a Danish rapper of Moroccan-Berber origin. Residing in Avedøre near Copenhagen, Denmark he was a contributor to Danish act Outlandish, which also hails from Brøndby Strand. Majid contributed to their tours and performed as a special guest in the warm-up for their acts.
In addition to his contributions to Outlandish, he released a solo album Life Knowledge Poetry in 2004.[citation needed]
