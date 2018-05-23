Pietro LombardiBorn 9 June 1992
Pietro Lombardi Biography (Wikipedia)
Pietro Lombardi (born 9 June 1992, Karlsruhe, Baden-Württemberg, Germany) is an Italian-German singer and the winner of season 8 of Deutschland sucht den Superstar. He is best known for his R&B songs and ballads.
Pietro Lombardi Tracks
Can You Feel The Love Tonight
Pietro Lombardi
Can You Feel The Love Tonight
