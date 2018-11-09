The Mystic Moods Orchestra
The Mystic Moods Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2505814d-a241-4735-81e0-2331981eb79a
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mystic Moods Orchestra was a group known for mixing orchestral pop, environmental sounds, and pioneering recording techniques. It was created by audiophile Brad Miller. The first Mystic Moods Orchestra album, One Stormy Night, was released in 1965 through the label Philips. Throughout the rest of the 1960s and 1970s, the group continued to release similar styled recordings and their recordings continued to be reissued throughout the 1980s and 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Midnight Snack
The Mystic Moods Orchestra
Midnight Snack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Snack
Last played on
Astral Trip
The Mystic Moods Orchestra
Astral Trip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Astral Trip
Last played on
Turn Turn Turn
The Mystic Moods Orchestra
Turn Turn Turn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn Turn Turn
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist