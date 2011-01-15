Cliff BrunerBorn 25 April 1915. Died 25 August 2000
1915-04-25
Clifton Lafayette Bruner (April 25, 1915 – August 25, 2000), known professionally as Cliff Bruner, was a fiddler and bandleader of the Western Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s. Bruner's music combined elements of traditional string band music, improvisation, blues, folk, and popular melodies of the times.
Bring It On Home To Grandma
Cliff Bruner
Bring It On Home To Grandma
Bring It On Home To Grandma
Truck Driver's Blues
Cliff Bruner
Truck Driver's Blues
Truck Driver's Blues
