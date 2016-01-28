Des’reeBorn 30 November 1968
Desirée Annette Weeks (born 30 November 1968), known by her stage name Des'ree, is a British R&B recording artist who rose to popularity during the 1990s. She is well known for her hits: "Feel So High" (for which three different music videos were recorded), "You Gotta Be", "Life", and "Kissing You" (from the soundtrack of the film Romeo + Juliet). At the 1999 Brit Awards she received the Brit Award for Best British female solo artist. Des'ree has not released any new material since the 2003 album Dream Soldier.
