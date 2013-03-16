Eternity's ChildrenSunshine Pop, Psychedelic Pop, Baroque Pop, US. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1974
Eternity's Children
1965
Eternity's Children was an American sunshine pop band that originated in Cleveland, Mississippi as a folk group known as the Phantoms. The Phantoms began with two students, composed of vocalist/keyboardist Bruce Blackman and drummer Roy Whittaker. Soon, the group added lead guitarist Johnny Walker, rhythm guitarist Jerry Bounds, and bassist Charlie Ross, and began developing the complex, overlapping vocal harmonies that were utilized when they became Eternity's Children in 1967. Their one and only hit, "Mrs. Bluebird", topped at number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Mrs Bluebird
Mrs Bluebird
Again Again
Again Again
rupert white
rupert white
