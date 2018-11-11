Noel McLoughlinBorn 1955
Noel McLoughlin
1955
Jock Stewart
Noel McLoughlin
The Garden Song
Noel McLoughlin
The Holly And The Ivy
Noel Mcgloughlin & Ger & O'Donnell
Song Of The Fish Gutters
Noel McLoughlin
The Wild Colonial Boy
Noel McLoughlin
Nancy Spain
Noel McLoughlin
I Know My Love
Noel McLoughlin
Step It Out Mary
Noel McLoughlin
The roseville fair
Noel McLoughlin
The Wexford Carol
Noel McLoughlin
Lord of the Dance
Noel McLoughlin
Ill go no more a roving with you fair maid
Noel McLoughlin
Mairi's Wedding
Noel McLoughlin
The Old Dungarvan Oak
Noel McLoughlin
Dancing At Whitsun
Noel McLoughlin
The Flower of France and England O
Noel McLoughlin
The Bonnie Lass O'Fyvie
Noel McLoughlin
Hornpipes
Noel McLoughlin
