The Essex60s R&B vocal group. Formed 1961
The Essex
1961
The Essex Biography (Wikipedia)
The Essex was an American R&B vocal group formed in 1962. They are best known for their 1963 song "Easier Said Than Done".
The Essex Tracks
Cemetary Stomp
Easier Said Than Done
A Walkin' Miracle
Curfew Lover
Quit While You're Ahead
