Aleksandar Marković (born in Belgrade, August 7, 1975) is a Serbian conductor.

Marković studied conducting at the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst (Vienna), in the class of Leopold Hager. He earned a Diploma d'onore at the Accademia Musicale Chigiana in Siena, where he attended a master class in conducting. He was a holder of the Herbert von Karajan Foundation's scholarship. In 2003, he won the First Prize at The Grzegorz Fitelberg International Competition for Conductors (7th) in Katowice, Poland.

Marković was a chief conductor of Tyrolean Opera House from Innsbruck, Austria (Tiroler Landestheater Innsbruck), from 2005 to 2008. He was a Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Brno Philharmonic Orchestra from 2009 to 2015. Markovic was the Music Director of Opera North for the 2016/2017 season.