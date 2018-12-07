Rancid is an American punk rock band formed in Berkeley, California in 1991. Founded by 1980s punk veterans Tim Armstrong, and Matt Freeman, who previously played in the highly influential ska punk band Operation Ivy, Rancid is often credited (along with Green Day and The Offspring) for reviving mainstream interest in punk rock in the United States and bringing punk rock into the mainstream during the mid-1990s. Over their 27-year career, Rancid remained signed to an independent record label and retained much of its original fan-base, most of which was connected to its underground roots.

Rancid has had two lineup changes since its inception. Their current lineup consists of Armstrong on guitar and vocals, Freeman on bass and vocals, Lars Frederiksen on guitar and vocals, and Branden Steineckert on drums. The band was formed by Armstrong, Freeman, and former drummer Brett Reed, who left the band in 2006 and was replaced by Steineckert. Frederiksen joined Rancid in 1993 when the band was searching for a second guitar player.