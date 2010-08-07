Otis WilliamsUS baritone singer, member of The Temptations & The Distants. Born 30 October 1941
Otis Williams
1941-10-30
Otis Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Otis Williams (born Otis Miles Jr.; October 30, 1941) is an American baritone singer. Nicknamed "Big Daddy", he is occasionally also a songwriter and a record producer.
Williams is best known as the founder and last surviving original member of the Motown vocal group The Temptations, a group in which he continues to perform; he also owns the rights to the Temptations name.
