Janáček Quartet
1947
Janáček Quartet
The Janáček Quartet (Czech: Janáčkovo kvarteto) is a Czech string quartet musical ensemble founded in 1947 which is still currently active.
Janáček Quartet Tracks
Quartet no. 2 (Intimate letters) for strings
