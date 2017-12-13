Bill OrcuttGuitarist. Born 2 February 1962
Bill Orcutt
1962-02-02
Bill Orcutt Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Orcutt (born February 2, 1962) is an American guitarist and composer whose work combines elements of blues, punk, and free improvisation.
Bill Orcutt Tracks
White Christmas
Nearer My God To Thee
Song For Cotton
O Platitudes
Ballad Of Davy Crockett
Black Betty
Spanish Is The Loving Tongue (feat. Charles Badger Clark, Jr. & Bill Orcutt)
Black Snake Moan
How The Thing Sings
Poor Black Math
Lip Rich
My Reckless Parts
