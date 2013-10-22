Kamaliya Zahoor (Ukrainian: Камалія Захур, Russian: Камалия Захур; born Nataliya Shmarenkova on 18 May 1977), known professionally as simply Kamaliya, is a Ukrainian singer, actress, television personality, model, former beauty pageant titleholder, and philanthropist. She has become widely known in the United Kingdom through her participation in the British reality television programme Meet the Russians.