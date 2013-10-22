Kamaliya
Kamaliya Zahoor (Ukrainian: Камалія Захур, Russian: Камалия Захур; born Nataliya Shmarenkova on 18 May 1977), known professionally as simply Kamaliya, is a Ukrainian singer, actress, television personality, model, former beauty pageant titleholder, and philanthropist. She has become widely known in the United Kingdom through her participation in the British reality television programme Meet the Russians.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
