Lusine (also L'usine and Lusine ICL) is the stage name of Jeff McIlwain, an ambient/IDM musician. A native Texan, McIlwain now resides in Seattle. In 1998, he attended California Institute of the Arts to study 20th century electronic music and sound design for music and film. Soon after, he met Shad Scott and put out a self-titled release with Isophlux.

Lusine is Armenian for moon. Lusine is also a common name in Armenia. L'usine is French for the factory.