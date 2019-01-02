Paolo NutiniBorn 9 January 1987
Paolo Nutini Biography (Wikipedia)
Paolo Giovanni Nutini (born 9 January 1987) is a Scottish singer, songwriter, and musician from Paisley. Nutini's debut album, These Streets (2006), peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart. Its follow-up, Sunny Side Up (2009), debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart. Both albums have been certified quintuple platinum by the British Phonographic Industry.
After 5 years, Nutini released his third studio album, Caustic Love, in April 2014. The album received positive reviews from music critics. Caustic Love debuted at number one on the UK Album Charts and was certified platinum by the BPI in June 2014.
In late July 2014, he was referred to by the BBC as "arguably Scotland's biggest musician right now".
Paolo Nutini Tracks
New Shoes
Pencil Full Of Lead
Last Request
Growing Up Beside You
10/10
Let Me Down Easy
Ten/Ten
Candy
Simple Things
Iron Sky
Jenny Don't Be Hasty
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 In Concert: Paolo Nutini
Live Lounge: Paolo Nutini
T in the Park: 2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
