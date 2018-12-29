Gabrieli Consort
Gabrieli Consort


Gabrieli Consort Tracks
Drop, Drop, Slow Tears (2 settings by Gibbons and Walton)
Orlando Gibbons


L' Allegro, il Penseroso, ed il moderato: Populous cities please me then
George Frideric Handel


In dulci jubilo
Michael Praetorius


Veni Veni Emanuel
Anonymous, Gabrieli Consort & Paul McCreesh


Composer
Bushes and Briars
Traditional, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Gabrieli Consort & Paul McCreesh


Composer
4 Part songs, op. 53: no. 4, Owls (An Epitaph)
Edward Elgar


Mass in C minor - K427 Et incarnatus est
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart


Bells; Intonazione ottavo tono; Canzona No.13 a 12
Giovanni Gabrieli


Burial Sentences (Morley) & They are at rest (Elgar)
Thomas Morley


Ave maris stella
Owain Park


Lord Let Me Know Mine End
Hubert Parry


Hark, hear the sounds of the chase (Autumn - The Seasons)
Joseph Haydn


The Blue bird
Charles Villiers Stanford


As Dewe in Aprylle
Peter Warlock


Ave Maris Stella, 3rd mvt.
Owain Park


Ave Maris Stella, 2nd Mvt
John Sheppard


There Is No Rose
Jonathan Lane


Missa 'Cantate': Agnus Dei
John Sheppard


A Child's Prayer
James MacMillan


The Gallant Weaver
James MacMillan


Ave maris stella
James MacMillan


Elijah (End of Part II)
Felix Mendelssohn


Choir
There is Sweet Music
Edward Elgar


Hark, hear the sound of the chase (The Seasons)
Joseph Haydn


Orchestra
Sonata octavi toni a 12 (No. 15)
Giovanni Gabrieli


Omnes gentes
Giovanni Gabrieli


Canzon quarti toni a 15 (No. 16)
Giovanni Gabrieli


Deus qui beatum Marcum
Giovanni Gabrieli


Canzon duodecimi toni à 10, C179
Giovanni Gabrieli


4 Anthems to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Op. 9: No. 4. Salve Regina
Herbert Howells


O Sing unto the Lord
Henry Purcell


The Seasons (Winter, The lake lies; The wand'rer stands perplex'd)
Joseph Haydn


Orchestra
Be not afraid, saith God the Lord (Elijah)
Felix Mendelssohn


Choir
Laetatus sum à 6
Claudio Monteverdi


Into thy hands
Jonathan Dove


L'Allegro Il Penseroso ed Il Moderato: Part 3
George Frideric Handel


Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 6 No 1
George Frideric Handel


My beloved spake
Henry Purcell


