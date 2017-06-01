Guy WoolfendenBorn 12 July 1937. Died 15 April 2016
Guy Woolfenden Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy Anthony Woolfenden OBE (12 July 1937 – 15 April 2016) was an English composer and conductor.
Guy Woolfenden Tracks
Come unto these yellow sands
Guy Woolfenden
Come unto these yellow sands
Come unto these yellow sands
Full Fathom Five
Guy Woolfenden
Full Fathom Five
Full Fathom Five
