While She Sleeps
Metalcore band from Sheffield, UK. Formed 2006
While She Sleeps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p047pbz9.jpg
2006
While She Sleeps Biography
While She Sleeps are an English metalcore band from Sheffield. Formed in 2006, the group consists of vocalist Lawrence Taylor, guitarists Sean Long and Mat Welsh, bassist Aaran McKenzie and drummer Adam Savage. They are currently an independent band in the UK and are signed to SharpTone Records in the US and UNFD in Australia. They have released one EP, The North Stands for Nothing, in 2010, and three studio albums, This Is the Six, Brainwashed and You Are We. They received the Best British Newcomer award at the Kerrang! Awards 2012.
While She Sleeps Tracks
While She Sleeps Tracks
Anti-Social
While She Sleeps
Anti-Social
Last played on
Last played on
Silence Speaks (feat. Oliver Sykes)
While She Sleeps
Silence Speaks (feat. Oliver Sykes)
Last played on
Last played on
Haunt Me
While She Sleeps
Haunt Me
Haunt Me
Last played on
Empire Of Silence
While She Sleeps
Empire Of Silence
Last played on
Last played on
Silence Speaks (Alternative Version - Live at St Pancras Old Church)
While She Sleeps
Silence Speaks (Alternative Version - Live at St Pancras Old Church)
Hurricane
While She Sleeps
Hurricane
Hurricane
Last played on
Modern Minds
While She Sleeps
Modern Minds
Last played on
Last played on
Silence Speaks
While She Sleeps
Silence Speaks
Steal The Sun
While She Sleeps
Steal The Sun
Last played on
Last played on
Silence Speaks (Reading Festival, 26 Aug 2017)
While She Sleeps
Silence Speaks (Reading Festival, 26 Aug 2017)
Silence Speaks (feat. Oliver Sykes)
While She Sleeps
Silence Speaks (feat. Oliver Sykes)
Last played on
Last played on
Feel
While She Sleeps
Feel
Feel
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Feb
2019
While She Sleeps
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
27
Feb
2019
While She Sleeps
SWG3, Glasgow, UK
28
Feb
2019
While She Sleeps
O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK
1
Mar
2019
While She Sleeps
Roundhouse, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T11:55:51
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Radio 1 Rocks: 2012
London
2012-10-22T11:55:51
22
Oct
2012
Radio 1 Rocks: 2012
London
