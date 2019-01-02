While She Sleeps are an English metalcore band from Sheffield. Formed in 2006, the group consists of vocalist Lawrence Taylor, guitarists Sean Long and Mat Welsh, bassist Aaran McKenzie and drummer Adam Savage. They are currently an independent band in the UK and are signed to SharpTone Records in the US and UNFD in Australia. They have released one EP, The North Stands for Nothing, in 2010, and three studio albums, This Is the Six, Brainwashed and You Are We. They received the Best British Newcomer award at the Kerrang! Awards 2012.