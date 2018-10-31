Heinrich MarschnerBorn 16 August 1795. Died 14 December 1861
Heinrich Marschner
1795-08-16
Heinrich Marschner Biography (Wikipedia)
Heinrich August Marschner (16 August 1795 – 14 December 1861) was the most important composer of German opera between Weber and Wagner.
Der Vampyr: Overture
Hans Heiling (Overture)
Overture – The Vampire
