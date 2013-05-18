Girl TalkUS producer and mashup artist Gregg Gillis. Born 26 October 1981
Girl Talk
1981-10-26
Girl Talk Biography (Wikipedia)
Gregg Michael Gillis (born October 26, 1981), known by the stage name Girl Talk, is an American disc jockey who specializes in mashups and digital sampling. Gillis has released five LPs on the record label Illegal Art and EPs on both 333 and 12 Apostles. He was trained as an engineer.
Girl Talk Tracks
Let It Out
Girl Talk
Let It Out
Let It Out
Jump On The Stage
Girl Talk
Jump On The Stage
Jump On The Stage
