Marie LaforêtBorn 5 October 1939
Marie Laforêt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/24e2bb07-b2b9-4376-860d-352851ef13f4
Marie Laforêt Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie Laforêt (born Maïténa Marie Brigitte Doumenach, on 5 October 1939 in Soulac-sur-Mer, Gironde) is a French singer and actress. In 1978, she moved to Geneva, Switzerland and acquired Swiss citizenship.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marie Laforêt Tracks
Sort by
A Demain My Darling
Marie Laforêt
A Demain My Darling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Demain My Darling
Last played on
St. Tropez Blues
Marie Laforêt
St. Tropez Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
St. Tropez Blues
Last played on
Marie Laforêt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist