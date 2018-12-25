Salzburger Hofmusik
Salzburger Hofmusik Tracks
Cantata: Lauft, ihr Hirten allzugleich (Run ye shepherds, to the light)
Michael Haydn
Cantata: Lauft, ihr Hirten allzugleich (Run ye shepherds, to the light)
Cantata: Lauft, ihr Hirten allzugleich (Run ye shepherds, to the light)
Organ Concerto in D major
Johann Adolf Hasse
Organ Concerto in D major
Organ Concerto in D major
Concertino in B flat major
Michael Haydn
Concertino in B flat major
Concertino in B flat major
Sinfonie in D major
Luka Sorkocevic
Sinfonie in D major
Sinfonie in D major
Arie-Tutti: Gott Israels, empfange in jauchzenden Gesange
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Arie-Tutti: Gott Israels, empfange in jauchzenden Gesange
Arie-Tutti: Gott Israels, empfange in jauchzenden Gesange
