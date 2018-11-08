Pierre HenryFrench musique concrète composer. Born 9 December 1927. Died 5 July 2017
Pierre Henry
1927-12-09
Pierre Henry Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Georges Henry (9 December 1927 – 5 July 2017) was a French composer, considered a pioneer in the musique concrète genre of electronic music.
Pierre Henry Tracks
Astrology
Pierre Henry
Astrology
Astrology
Gene Piece, R.A.I Bird
Pierre Henry
Gene Piece, R.A.I Bird
Gene Piece, R.A.I Bird
Jericho Jerk
Pierre Henry
Jericho Jerk
Jericho Jerk
Machine Danse
Pierre Henry
Machine Danse
Machine Danse
The Journey
Pierre Henry
The Journey
The Journey
Performer
Une Tour de Babel : Demolition
Pierre Henry
Une Tour de Babel : Demolition
Une Tour de Babel : Demolition
Une Tour de Babel : La Faille
Pierre Henry
Une Tour de Babel : La Faille
Une Tour de Babel : La Faille
Variations pour une Porte et un Soupir
Pierre Henry
Variations pour une Porte et un Soupir
Variations pour une Porte et un Soupir
Prosopopee
Pierre Henry
Prosopopee
Prosopopee
Rassemble
Pierre Henry
Rassemble
Rassemble
Symphonie Pour Un Homme Seul: Scherzo
Pierre Henry
Symphonie Pour Un Homme Seul: Scherzo
Symphonie Pour Un Homme Seul: Scherzo
Messe pour le temps présent: Psyché Rock
Pierre Henry
Messe pour le temps présent: Psyché Rock
Messe pour le temps présent: Psyché Rock
Souffle 1
Pierre Henry
Souffle 1
Souffle 1
Genre Piece: L'Oiseau R.A.I.
Pierre Henry
Genre Piece: L'Oiseau R.A.I.
Genre Piece: L'Oiseau R.A.I.
Messe de Liverpool_ VI. Communion
Pierre Henry
Messe de Liverpool_ VI. Communion
Mass
Pierre Henry
Mass
Mass
Messe Pour Le Temps Present: Jericho Jerk
Pierre Henry
Messe Pour Le Temps Present: Jericho Jerk
Psyche Rock
Les Yper-Sound
Psyche Rock
Psyche Rock
Symphonie Monoton (Monochromie)
Pierre Henry
Symphonie Monoton (Monochromie)
Symphonie Monoton (Monochromie)
Dracula (Episode 1)
Pierre Henry
Dracula (Episode 1)
Dracula (Episode 1)
Variations For A Door And A Sigh
Pierre Henry
Variations For A Door And A Sigh
Variations For A Door And A Sigh
Gestures
Pierre Henry
Gestures
Gestures
Stretching
Pierre Henry
Stretching
Stretching
Psyche Rock
Pierre Henry
Psyche Rock
Psyche Rock
Symphonie Pour Un Homme Seule
Pierre Schaeffer
Symphonie Pour Un Homme Seule
Symphonie Pour Un Homme Seule
Kyrie
Pierre Henry
Kyrie
Kyrie
Offering
Pierre Henry
Offering
Offering
Classique: Bidule Et Un
Pierre Henry
Classique: Bidule Et Un
Classique: Bidule Et Un
Symphonie pour un homme seul for tape - Erotica (feat. Pierre Henry)
Pierre Schaeffer
Symphonie pour un homme seul for tape - Erotica (feat. Pierre Henry)
Symphonie pour un homme seul for tape - Erotica (feat. Pierre Henry)
Messe de Liverpool, movement 6: Communion
Pierre Henry
Messe de Liverpool, movement 6: Communion
Levitation
Pierre Henry
Levitation
Levitation
Mise En Musique Du Corticalart De Roger Lafosse
Pierre Henry
Mise En Musique Du Corticalart De Roger Lafosse
Waves (Vagues)
Pierre Henry
Waves (Vagues)
Waves (Vagues)
