Dominatrix Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominatrix was a synthpop band from New York City, best remembered for their 1984 club hit, "The Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight". Although the group was short lived, their lone hit single was highly influential in the freestyle genre.
The Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight
The Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight
The Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight
City that never sleeps
City that never sleeps
City that never sleeps
