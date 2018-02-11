Sebastián Durón PicazoBorn 19 April 1660. Died 3 August 1716
Sebastián Durón Picazo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1660-04-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/24de04d4-ae42-441b-9153-b7a7aed2392c
Sebastián Durón Picazo Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastián Durón (christened on 19 April, in Brihuega, Guadalajara, Spain 1660 – 3 August 1716 in Cambo-les-Bains, France) was a Spanish composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sebastián Durón Picazo Tracks
Sort by
Sosieguen, descansen (Salir el amor del mundo)
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Sosieguen, descansen (Salir el amor del mundo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sosieguen, descansen (Salir el amor del mundo)
Glauco senor, dueno mio (Veneno es de amor la envidia)
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Glauco senor, dueno mio (Veneno es de amor la envidia)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glauco senor, dueno mio (Veneno es de amor la envidia)
Cuantos temeis al rigor (Las nuevas armas de Amor)
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Cuantos temeis al rigor (Las nuevas armas de Amor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cuantos temeis al rigor (Las nuevas armas de Amor)
Muerte en Amor es la ausencia: Sinfonia
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Muerte en Amor es la ausencia: Sinfonia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muerte en Amor es la ausencia: Sinfonia
Dulce clarín sonoro
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Dulce clarín sonoro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dulce clarín sonoro
Last played on
¡Ay, infelice de aquel agresor!
Sebastián Durón Picazo
¡Ay, infelice de aquel agresor!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
¡Ay, infelice de aquel agresor!
Last played on
Oye, eschucha, aguarda (El imposible mayor en amor le vence amor)
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Oye, eschucha, aguarda (El imposible mayor en amor le vence amor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oye, eschucha, aguarda (El imposible mayor en amor le vence amor)
Last played on
Corazón que suspiras atento
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Corazón que suspiras atento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54qr.jpglink
Corazón que suspiras atento
Ay, que me abraso de amore en la llama
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Ay, que me abraso de amore en la llama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54qr.jpglink
Ay, que me abraso de amore en la llama
Atiendan, escuchen
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Atiendan, escuchen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54qr.jpglink
Atiendan, escuchen
Al compás airecillos
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Al compás airecillos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rv.jpglink
Al compás airecillos
Choir
Last played on
Ay, que me abraso de amor en la llama [I burn in the flame of love]
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Ay, que me abraso de amor en la llama [I burn in the flame of love]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvm2w.jpglink
Ay, que me abraso de amor en la llama [I burn in the flame of love]
Last played on
Al compass airecillos
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Al compass airecillos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Al compass airecillos
Last played on
Lamentacion segunda, del Viernes Santo
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Lamentacion segunda, del Viernes Santo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La borrachita de amor
Sebastián Durón Picazo
La borrachita de amor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La borrachita de amor
Last played on
"A batallar estrellas"
Sebastián Durón Picazo
"A batallar estrellas"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"A batallar estrellas"
Last played on
Sebastián Durón Picazo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist