Sue Keller (born July 7, 1952 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, United States) is an American ragtime, blues and jazz pianist and singer, who has released several albums. She studied flute and took voice lessons, played guitar, and sang in school operas. After a wide variety of musical jobs (including playing rock), she started concentrating more on vintage jazz and ragtime. In 1992, Sue Keller established Ragtime Press to publish rags by little-known composers, and the HVR label to document her music. On YouTube there are a number of videos of her performing music by Laura Nyro, W. C. Handy, Scott Joplin, Ray Charles and others. Keller is a graduate of DePauw University.

Sue Keller functioned as the festival Artistic Director for the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation from 2003 through 2009 and was honored with the foundation's 2010 Scott Joplin Award for distinguished lifetime achievement and support of ragtime.

Sue was a contestant on the quiz show Jeopardy! in 1997, winning three games and $28,400.