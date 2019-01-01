Break of RealityFormed 2003
Break of Reality
2003
Break of Reality Biography (Wikipedia)
Break of Reality (BoR) is an American cello rock band consisting of three cellists and a percussionist. The group is associated with the terms "cinematic rock", "cello rock", and "indie classical". Break of Reality's current members are Patrick Laird, Ivan Trevino, Laura Metcalf, and Adrian Daurov. The band's sound consists of many musical influences, such as rock, classical, and indie rock.
